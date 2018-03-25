$697.42 Million in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to report $697.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $673.10 million and the highest is $725.80 million. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $741.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $697.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $638.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.55 million. Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 904,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,003. The stock has a market cap of $437.99, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.90. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 197,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 39,612 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising.

