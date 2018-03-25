840 Shares in Public Storage (PSA) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 841.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total transaction of $86,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $185.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.47.

Public Storage stock opened at $193.05 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $180.48 and a 1 year high of $232.21. The company has a market cap of $34,092.13, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

WARNING: “840 Shares in Public Storage (PSA) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/840-shares-in-public-storage-psa-purchased-by-certified-advisory-corp.html.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.