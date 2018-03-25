8,515 Shares in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond (IHY) Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond (NYSEARCA:IHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,045,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

