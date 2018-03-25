A10 Networks (ATEN) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A10 Networks earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 43.941098466203 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A10 Networks stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,202. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $406.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Dougherty & Co lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,011,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,489,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 10,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $60,978.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,407 shares of company stock worth $855,793 over the last ninety days. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

