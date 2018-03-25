Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Releases Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 3,263.92%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.05. 584,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,732. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $22.75.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Abeona Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

