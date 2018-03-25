News articles about Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acorn International earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 48.6985150089746 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Acorn International stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $19.03. 1,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082. Acorn International has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $21.84.

Get Acorn International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Acorn International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Acorn International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Acorn International (ATV) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/acorn-international-atv-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc is a marketing and branding company in China that develops, promotes and sells a portfolio of branded products. The Company’s business is comprised of two main divisions, direct-sales platforms and its nationwide distribution network. The direct-sales business involves marketing and selling products directly to consumers in China through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.