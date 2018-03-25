ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADT. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT (ADT) opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. ADT has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The security and automation business reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ADT’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. equities analysts predict that ADT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/adt-adt-upgraded-to-buy-by-valuengine-updated.html.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a provider of monitored security, interactive home and business automation and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The Company offers a range of products home security systems, home automation, security cameras, fire, home and safety, and monitoring services. It also offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a comprehensive set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.