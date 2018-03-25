Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

ADRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $704.75, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.75.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $44,543.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 72,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $610,992.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,874 shares of company stock worth $870,931. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 111.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,415 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 100.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

