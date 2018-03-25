Aecom (ACM) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Aecom worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aecom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aecom by 12.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aecom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aecom by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Aecom by 45.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Aecom to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,744.41, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Aecom has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rob J. Routs sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $240,092.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $701,716.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Poloni sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $182,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

