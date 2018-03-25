Aegerion Pharmaceuticals (AEGR) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Aegerion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AEGR) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aegerion Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4047475130863 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.97 on Friday. Aegerion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $56.69, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.22.

About Aegerion Pharmaceuticals

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with debilitating rare diseases. It operates through pharmaceuticals segment. Its products include lomitapide and metreleptin. Lomitapide is a small molecule microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP) inhibitor.

