Air T (AIRT) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.04

News coverage about Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Air T earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 43.5105427918942 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Air T stock remained flat at $$26.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gary S. Kohler sold 51,827 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $1,282,718.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,118. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through five segments: overnight air cargo, ground equipment sales, ground support services, printing equipment and maintenance, and leasing. The company’s overnight air cargo segment operates in the air express delivery services industry. The ground equipment sales segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the United States military and industrial customers.

