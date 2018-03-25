AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

AK Steel (NYSE AKS) opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. AK Steel has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,387.25, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.74.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. AK Steel had a return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AK Steel will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AK Steel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AK Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AK Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AK Steel by 24.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,246,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in AK Steel by 24.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 703,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 140,176 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

