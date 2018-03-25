Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) and Premier (PRHL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Premier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Algonquin Power & Utilities and Premier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 1 0 0 2.00 Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Premier does not pay a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 9.82% 8.36% 2.78% Premier -255.86% -164.85% -98.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Premier’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.56 billion 2.78 $148.95 million $0.37 27.05 Premier $4.79 million 2.27 -$5.59 million ($0.02) -1.23

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Premier. Premier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Premier on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electricity, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 262,500 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 182,500 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection connections in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, and Texas. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy services through its subsidiary companies, Energy Efficiency Experts, Inc. (E3) and The Power Company USA, LLC (TPC). The Company provides solutions that enable customers to manage their energy consumption, and operating and maintenance costs. Its set of services includes electricity plans and upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure. E3 is an Energy Services Company (ESCO) formed by the Company to provide energy reduction solutions for its clients. E3’s energy services division is focused on providing business customers with management solutions, such as lighting (light emitting diode (LED) and fluorescent), heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial refrigeration and water sub-metering. TPC provides energy pricing delivered with no change in service. TPC utilizes its online client energy portal.

