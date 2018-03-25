Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Trading Down 2.4%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 1,359,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,990,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.61 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2,934.18, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $909.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.22 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 19,684.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

