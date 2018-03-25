Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Almost Family worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Almost Family by 1,261.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almost Family during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Almost Family during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Almost Family by 24.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Almost Family by 53.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Almost Family stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. Almost Family Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $796.19, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Almost Family had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $200.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Almost Family Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Almost Family in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Almost Family from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Almost Family and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Almost Family from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Almost Family from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Almost Family Profile

Almost Family, Inc is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility.

