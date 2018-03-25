Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will announce $142.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.10 million and the highest is $150.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $134.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $142.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $781.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $850.00 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.34. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

In other news, insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 31,425 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $305,136.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,240 shares of company stock worth $1,468,100. Insiders own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $148,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 84.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 163,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,922. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $543.76, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc (Ameresco) is a provider of a range of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include capital and operational upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, ownership and operation of renewable energy plants.

