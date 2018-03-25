American International Group (AIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.61

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.61 and last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 5964561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48,200.87, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.96) EPS. research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.63%.

In other American International Group news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $146,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $122,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in American International Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 162,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 590,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after buying an additional 78,982 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in American International Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 64,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

