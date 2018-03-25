Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

Media headlines about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ameris Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.1907684061052 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2,059.25, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $57.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $10.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Edwin W. Hortman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $574,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Lawton E. Bassett III sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $43,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,646. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

