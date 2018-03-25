AMETEK (AME) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

Media headlines about AMETEK (NYSE:AME) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMETEK earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.9014700021724 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

AMETEK stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,259.90, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $234,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $470,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,604 shares of company stock worth $5,976,638 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

