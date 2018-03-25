AMP Capital Investors Ltd Buys New Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,413.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Blackstone bought 25,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $728,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $751,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 672,000 shares of company stock worth $23,130,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.95 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.90.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/amp-capital-investors-ltd-buys-new-stake-in-blackstone-group-lp-bx.html.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.