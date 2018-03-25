AMP Capital Investors Ltd Decreases Holdings in Colony NorthStar Inc (CLNS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Colony NorthStar were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNS. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony NorthStar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,337,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,136,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony NorthStar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Colony NorthStar by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,193 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC raised its position in Colony NorthStar by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Colony NorthStar stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Colony NorthStar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $3,053.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Colony NorthStar had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $720.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.19 million. Colony NorthStar’s revenue was up 245.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Colony NorthStar Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Colony NorthStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

In other Colony NorthStar news, Director John Steffens bought 10,000 shares of Colony NorthStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,438.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

CLNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Colony NorthStar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony NorthStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Colony NorthStar Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

