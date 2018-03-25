AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $1.39 Million Position in Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 431.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,320.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $729.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut Banco Santander-Chile to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile (the Bank), formerly Banco Santander Chile, is a Chilean bank. The Bank’s segments include Retail banking, Middle-market, Global Corporate Banking and Corporate Activities (Other). The Retail Banking segment consists of individuals and small to middle-sized entities (SMEs). The Middle-market segment serves companies and large corporations.

