Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 158,937 Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Hersha Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5,758.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.31, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.68 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.46%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh bought 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $49,831.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 320,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of December 31, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 50 hotels totaling 7,725 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

