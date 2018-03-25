Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of LaSalle Hotel Properties worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,417,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,130,000 after buying an additional 2,269,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,142,000 after buying an additional 121,461 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 251.2% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 157,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter.

LHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,835.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $257.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.42 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 17.65%. sell-side analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Barnello purchased 19,398 shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $478,160.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury full-service hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 46 hotels with approximately 11,450 guest rooms located in nine states of the United States and the District of Columbia (DC).

