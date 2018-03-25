Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 634,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Tahoe Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAHO. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,170,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,653 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,305,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,621 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,223,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,259 shares during the last quarter. Greywolf Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Greywolf Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Hill Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Hill Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,544 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tahoe Resources stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,488.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.25. Tahoe Resources Inc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.68.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Tahoe Resources had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Tahoe Resources Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tahoe Resources Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

