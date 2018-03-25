Analysts Anticipate Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Chesapeake Utilities posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.85 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPK. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 80,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 183,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,166.96, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Company provides natural gas distribution and transmission; natural gas supply, gathering, processing and marketing; electric distribution and generation; propane distribution; propane and crude oil wholesale marketing; steam generation, and other energy-related services.

