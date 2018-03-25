Analysts Anticipate Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) to Post $0.23 EPS

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ rating score has declined by 20% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 211 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Chairman Dennis M. Oates purchased 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 95,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,662.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAP. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 154.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 0.33%. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/analysts-anticipate-universal-stainless-alloy-products-inc-usap-to-post-0-23-eps.html.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company’s manufacturing process involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.