Analysts Expect DISH Network Corp (DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the highest is $3.56 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,133,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,013.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

