Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Eagle Bancorp Montana reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 5,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.85, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $40,862.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry A. Dreyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,416.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,538 shares of company stock worth $109,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glacier Peak Capital LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 386,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 118,456 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 69,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

