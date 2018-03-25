Analysts Expect Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.01 Million

Analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) will post $236.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Electronics For Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.50 million. Electronics For Imaging reported sales of $228.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will report full year sales of $236.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electronics For Imaging.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.62 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFII. Barclays downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronics For Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Electronics For Imaging (EFII) traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.36. 1,565,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,387.18, a P/E ratio of 116.77, a P/E/G ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electronics For Imaging has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

In other Electronics For Imaging news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,886,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,640. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 202.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 262,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 59.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

