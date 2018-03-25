Analysts Set Wayfair Inc (W) Price Target at $82.08

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

In other Wayfair news, insider John Champlin Mulliken sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $55,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $348,116.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,648,772.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,632 and sold 84,657 shares valued at $7,601,636. Corporate insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair (NYSE W) traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,287,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.60. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,405.86, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

