Analyzing Adesto Technologies (IOTS) and Its Peers

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) is one of 418 publicly-traded companies in the “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Adesto Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adesto Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies $56.11 million -$5.68 million -20.71 Adesto Technologies Competitors $2.45 billion $268.32 million 11.54

Adesto Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies. Adesto Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Adesto Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies -10.14% -8.54% -4.30% Adesto Technologies Competitors -27.72% -45.72% -3.59%

Volatility and Risk

Adesto Technologies has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adesto Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adesto Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Adesto Technologies Competitors 2386 11213 22999 863 2.60

Adesto Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. As a group, “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies have a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Adesto Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adesto Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adesto Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets. It operates in application-specific and feature-rich, ultra-low power non-volatile memory (NVM) products segment. It combines its non-volatile memory design capabilities with intellectual property and differentiated technology platforms to deliver products that manage the overall energy consumption of its customers’ systems and battery life. Its products feature embedded intelligence in a small form factor. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, respectively that manufacture products for its end customers.

