Analyzing American States Water (AWR) & Its Competitors

American States Water (NYSE: AWR) is one of 17 public companies in the “UTIL-WATER SPLY” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare American States Water to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American States Water and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American States Water $440.60 million $69.36 million 27.82 American States Water Competitors $3.27 billion $157.23 million 11.79

American States Water’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American States Water. American States Water is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American States Water and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American States Water 15.74% 13.50% 4.77% American States Water Competitors 8.27% 9.06% 2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American States Water and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American States Water 1 1 0 0 1.50 American States Water Competitors 94 264 284 17 2.34

American States Water presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.22%. As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies have a potential upside of 10.21%. Given American States Water’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American States Water has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of American States Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of American States Water shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

American States Water has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American States Water’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American States Water pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. American States Water pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 55.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. American States Water has raised its dividend for 63 consecutive years.

Summary

American States Water rivals beat American States Water on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of February 26, 2018, it provided water service to approximately 259,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal, and Southern California; and distributed electricity to 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is based in San Dimas, California.

