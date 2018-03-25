Analyzing Lundin Mining (LUNMF) & Its Competitors

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) is one of 138 public companies in the “METALS-NON FERR” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lundin Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 21.24% 10.91% 6.54% Lundin Mining Competitors -163.63% -11.24% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lundin Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 1027 3510 3709 164 2.36

As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies have a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Lundin Mining’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s peers have a beta of 2.90, indicating that their average stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lundin Mining pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 91.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $2.08 billion $426.50 million 10.93 Lundin Mining Competitors $5.77 billion $452.37 million -9.31

Lundin Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lundin Mining peers beat Lundin Mining on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a diversified base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Its segments include Candeleria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan, Tenke Fungurume and Other. Its geographical segments include Europe, Asia, South America and North America. It is engaged in producing copper, nickel and zinc. Its operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States, the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also owns the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex (Candelaria) located in Chile. It holds an indirect equity interest in the Tenke Fungurume mine located in the DRC and the Freeport Cobalt Oy business (Freeport Cobalt), which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. It is engaged in drilling on the Elida porphyry project.

