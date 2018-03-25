Head to Head Contrast: Ternium (TX) and Its Competitors

Ternium (NYSE: TX) is one of 61 public companies in the “STEEL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ternium to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ternium and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ternium $9.70 billion $886.21 million 7.03 Ternium Competitors $9.98 billion $425.72 million -5.01

Ternium’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ternium. Ternium is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Ternium pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ternium pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “STEEL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 38.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ternium is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ternium and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ternium 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ternium Competitors 438 1406 1487 70 2.35

Ternium currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. As a group, “STEEL” companies have a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Ternium’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ternium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Ternium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “STEEL” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ternium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “STEEL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ternium has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ternium’s rivals have a beta of 1.72, meaning that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ternium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ternium 9.28% 15.65% 8.50% Ternium Competitors -546.22% 10.40% 6.32%

Summary

Ternium beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ternium

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in construction, automotive, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

