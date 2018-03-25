ANRYZE Price Tops $0.0086 (RYZ)

ANRYZE (CURRENCY:RYZ) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. ANRYZE has a market cap of $0.00 and $43.00 worth of ANRYZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANRYZE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANRYZE has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANRYZE alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00761414 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011703 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00149171 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00186898 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ANRYZE Token Profile

ANRYZE launched on June 15th, 2017. ANRYZE’s total supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for ANRYZE is medium.com/anryze. ANRYZE’s official website is anryze.com. ANRYZE’s official Twitter account is @anryze and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ANRYZE

ANRYZE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not possible to buy ANRYZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANRYZE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANRYZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANRYZE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANRYZE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.