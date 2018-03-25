Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Antofagasta (ANTO) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 1,090 ($15.06) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 980 ($13.54).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 690 ($9.53) to GBX 780 ($10.78) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,000 ($13.82) to GBX 1,010 ($13.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($15.61) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 800 ($11.05) to GBX 900 ($12.43) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 905.40 ($12.51).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 941 ($13.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9,540.00 and a PE ratio of 1,710.91. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,071 ($14.80).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

