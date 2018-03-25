Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apartment Investment and Management earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.126410583809 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.55.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,084. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6,076.08, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 77.95%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Miles Cortez sold 2,587 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $108,395.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 831 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $35,217.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,148.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,970 shares of company stock worth $641,143 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

