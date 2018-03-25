Aquantia (AQ) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

AQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Aquantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aquantia in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Aquantia in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Aquantia in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Aquantia in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aquantia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Aquantia (AQ) opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Aquantia has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million.

Aquantia Company Profile

Aquantia Corp is engaged in developing and supplying connectivity solutions for data centers, enterprise and wireless local area network (WLAN) applications. The Company offers 10 gigabyte Ethernet and Multi-Gig Ethernet Silicon product for data center and cloud, and the enterprise and WLAN markets. For data center and cloud market, it offers 10GBASE-T PHYs product line, which includes 28 nanometer technology products, such as AQ2402, AQ2403, AQ2203 and AQ2104; 40 nanometer technology products, such as AQ1402, AQ1202 and AQ1103, and 90 nanometer technology product, AQ1002.

