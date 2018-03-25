Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABUS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 11.03. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.28% and a negative net margin of 796.23%. sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/arbutus-biopharma-abus-raised-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated.html.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.