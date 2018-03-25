ArcBest (ARCB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ArcBest (ARCB) opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.19, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $710.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.69 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

