Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a report released on Saturday, March 17th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.50. 270,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,926. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $261.82, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 461,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 320,096 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,980,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 275,557 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 191,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutics focuses on addressing cardiorenal and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. It operates through the research, development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products segment. The Company’s products line includes cardiorenal portfolio and gastrointestinal portfolio.

