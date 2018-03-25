Arsanis Inc (ASNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arsanis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.79). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arsanis will report full year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.17) to ($3.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arsanis.

Get Arsanis alerts:

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.82).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arsanis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on Arsanis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Arsanis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Arsanis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Arsanis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Arsanis stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,657. Arsanis has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASNS. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Arsanis Inc (ASNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/arsanis-inc-asns-expected-to-post-earnings-of-1-24-per-share.html.

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the targeted immunotherapy of serious infections. The Company’s mAbs focus on specific pathogens and pathogenic processes. Its product pipeline includes ASN100, ASN200, ASN300, ASN400 and ASN500.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arsanis (ASNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arsanis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arsanis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.