Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,336.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig T. Monaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $1,028,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Karolis sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $219,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,825 shares of company stock worth $3,488,688. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises, representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. In addition, as of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated two standalone used vehicle stores in Florida.

