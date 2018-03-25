At Home Group (HOME) Trading Up 19.2% After Earnings Beat

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) were up 19.2% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $31.55. Approximately 3,245,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 898% from the average daily volume of 325,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. At Home Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $293.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get At Home Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.65.

In related news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $807,743.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,683.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Judd T. Nystrom sold 29,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $943,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,434 shares of company stock worth $17,026,337 over the last 90 days. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1,602.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “At Home Group (HOME) Trading Up 19.2% After Earnings Beat” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/at-home-group-home-trading-up-19-2-after-earnings-beat.html.

About At Home Group

At Home Group, Inc is a home decor superstore. The Company is focused on providing a range of assortment of products for any room, in any style, for any budget. As of July 30, 2016, the Company offered over 50,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) throughout its stores. As of July 30, 2016, the Company’s store base is consisted of 115 format stores across 29 states and 65 markets, averaging approximately 120,000 square feet per store.

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.