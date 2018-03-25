aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

LIFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.

