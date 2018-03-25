Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) in a report published on Wednesday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

APR stock opened at C$9.95 on Wednesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $161.35 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

