AutoNation (AN) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

AutoNation (NYSE AN) opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,262.52, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $519,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,877.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,900. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $212,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

