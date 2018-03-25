Axa Acquires Shares of 22,533 Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)

Axa acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Axa owned about 0.06% of Sierra Wireless as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59 and a beta of 2.78. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $183.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.82%. equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc is engaged in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with wireless solutions for organizations. The Company’s OEM Solution segment offers cellular embedded wireless modules for IoT connectivity, including an embedded application framework to support customer applications. The Company’s Enterprise Solution segment offers intelligent routers and gateways, including management tools and applications that enable cellular connectivity.

