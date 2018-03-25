Axa Boosts Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.31% of Timberland Bancorp worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSBK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 11,863.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marci A. Basich sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $69,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,805.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,300 shares of company stock valued at $463,292. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.93, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Timberland Savings Bank, SSB (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented bank, which offers a range of savings products to its retail customers while concentrating its lending activities on real estate mortgage loans and commercial business loans. The Bank offers personal banking solutions, business solutions, lending solutions and additional services.

